2013 GMC Sierra 1500

287,315 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  11134318
  2. 11134318
  3. 11134318
  4. 11134318
  5. 11134318
  6. 11134318
  7. 11134318
  8. 11134318
  9. 11134318
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

287,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTP2WE7XDG359648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 287,315 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1-888-992-XXXX

1-888-992-3989

2013 GMC Sierra 1500