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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2013 Tesla Model S

Details Description Features

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2013 Tesla Model S

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14140336

2013 Tesla Model S

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Used
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VIN 5YJSA1CP9DFP16486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW1224A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Cargo Net
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Bucket front seats
Carpet Cargo Mat
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full service internet access
Front Facing Rear Seat
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear-wheel drive

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Chrome side window trim
Light tinted windows
Chrome bodyside insert
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Safety

Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
000 miles
Front Seat Center Armrest
radio data system (RDS)
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
8 Airbags
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
YES
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Power Telescopic Steering Wheel
Auto-Leveling Headlights
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
Front and Rear Ventilated Disc Brakes
external memory control
Dual-zone front climate control
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Mobile app access
Over the air updates
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Regenerative brakes
Seek scan
Deluxe sound insulation
Internet radio capability
Driver selectable regen levels
Traction battery level gauge
Perimeter approach lighting
Vehicle tracker
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Auto on/off headlight control
Conventional right rear passenger door
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver and passenger side knee airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Driver seat with 4-way power lumbar
Front passenger seat with 8-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way power lumbar
Standard style side mirrors
Full headliner coverage
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Voice activated audio controls
Power cargo area access release
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Driver seat power reclining
Passenger seat power reclining
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard glove box
Standard grade speakers
1 total number of 1st row displays
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Rear mounted camera
High-intensity discharge low and high beam headlights
Window grid audio antenna
Carpet trunk lid trim
Analog instrumentation display
Electric power/regeneration gauge
Black grille with chrome surround
Internal storage capability
Keyfob window control
Power tilting steering wheel
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Front and rear one-touch up windows
4 door entry light(s)
ZEV emissions
Remote-activated interior climate preconditioning
Power rear child safety door locks
Manual front trunk
Plug and charge
Lithium ion (Li-ion)
144 month/unlimited
Rear left charge port door
High mounted center stop light
Rear seat center 3-point seatbelt
Body-colored door mirrors
Fixed front seat head restraints
Power charge port door release
Power charge port door activation
Aluminum body panels with side impact beams
Chrome rear bumper rub strip
Steering wheel mounted climate controls
NACS (J3400) DC fast charge connector
Carpet front floor mats
96 month/unlimited
Cabin overheat prevention
48 month/50
3-Phase/4-pole Electric Engine with High-Performance Drive Inverter
1-Speed Direct Drive Transmission
19" Silver Alloy Wheels
P245/45R19 AS Michelin Primacy MXM-4 Tires
Hand-Wrapped Microfiber Cloth/synthetic Leather 8-Way Power Seats
AM/FM/HD/USB Radio with 17" Capacitive Touch Screen
8000
Tier 2 Bin 1 emissions
17 inch primary display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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604-777-1292

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604-777-1292

2013 Tesla Model S