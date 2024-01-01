$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
88,781KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTU2UEC6EG209431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 149924
- Mileage 88,781 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT 38,848 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 15,721 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 65,855 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Call Dealer
1-888-992-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2014 GMC Sierra 1500