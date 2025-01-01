Menu
Account
Sign In
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2015 RAM 1500

241,846 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12933143

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
241,846KM
VIN 1C6RR7HT1FS602494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC19363B
  • Mileage 241,846 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto 17,000 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Anniversary Edition - No Accidents, One Owner for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Anniversary Edition - No Accidents, One Owner 90,108 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev LE - No Accidents, One Owner, Blind Spot Warning for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev LE - No Accidents, One Owner, Blind Spot Warning 39,380 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2015 RAM 1500