2019 Infiniti QX60
PURE
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
140,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DL0MM1KC530691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 140,926 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
