2019 Infiniti QX60

140,926 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE

2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DL0MM1KC530691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,926 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2019 Infiniti QX60