CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins.

2019 Nissan Rogue

131,809 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

13488002

2019 Nissan Rogue

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,809KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV4KC779509

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2019 Nissan Rogue