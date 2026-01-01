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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2021 Honda CR-V

40,132 KM

Details Description Features

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle
13979655

2021 Honda CR-V

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Contact Seller

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
40,132KM
VIN 2HKRW2H95MH209800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,132 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Day/night rearview mirror
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Rear seat centre armrest
Ambient Lighting
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Conversation mirror
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Exterior

Roof Rails
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Rear lip spoiler
Black rear bumper
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Chrome side window trim
Active grille shutters
Chrome bodyside insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
Continuously variable transmission
5.64 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Safety

6 AIRBAGS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Premium Grade Amplifier
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
CVT
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
Capless fuel filler
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
SiriusXM
Rear windshield wipers
4-wheel disk brakes
4 USB ports
Cushion Tilt
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Driver Attention Alert
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
2 memory settings
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Multi-level cargo floor
ice
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
LED low and high beam headlights
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Driver seat with 4-way power lumbar
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Manual reclining rear seats
Split-bench rear seat
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice-activated climate control
Performance grade speakers
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Cruise control with stop and go
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
ECO feedback display gauge
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Transmission fluid temp warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Driver and passenger one-touch up windows
Heated rear wiper park
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
36 month/unlimited
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Driver seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
7 inch primary display
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Stainless steel quasi-dual exhaust with chrome tailpipe finisher
Body-coloured door mirrors
Black windshield trim
Leather front seat upholstery
Leatherette front seatback upholstery
Leather rear seat upholstery
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Heated windshield wiper park
Low level warning for fuel
3 month satellite trial subscription
Audio system theft deterrent
Turn-by-turn navigation system
Piano black and metal-look interior accents
Metal-look front and rear bumper inserts
Hands-on cruise control
Proximity cargo area access release
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Front wireless smart device charging
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
AM/FM/digital/satellite
Driver convex spotter mirror
Programmable headlight control
Emergency SOS system via mobile device
Keyfob window control
Keyfob moonroof/convertible roof control
Sliding front seat centre armrest
Gauge cluster display size: 7.00
LEV3-ULEV50 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 50 emissions
Passenger seat power reclining and fore/aft control
Leather and piano black gear shifter material
Dark chrome front and rear bumper inserts
1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
150 Kgs GVWR
235/55R19 101H All-Season Tires
Dark chrome bodyside insert
First and second-row sliding and tilting glass moonroof with express open/close activation sunshade
19" Black Aluminum-Alloy Wheels
331-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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$34,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2021 Honda CR-V