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CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee, prep fee from $195 to $1395, and $10 VSA levy. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

77,355 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Mitsubishi RVR

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14235287

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

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Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,355KM
VIN JA4AJUAU5MU604064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Diamond
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1434A
  • Mileage 77,355 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee, prep fee from $195 to $1395, and $10 VSA levy. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

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604-464-XXXX

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604-464-3330

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2021 Mitsubishi RVR