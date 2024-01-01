Menu
<p>We have the largest MITSUBISHI inventory in BC! Open 7 days a week! Trade-ins welcome. First time buyers - welcome! Industry leading warranty: 5 year/100</p> <p> 5 year/unlimited km roadside assistance! New/No credit and Bad credit financing available with close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. Advertised sale price reflects all available rebates with cash purchase or regular rate financing. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment</p> <a href=http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/RAM-1500_Classic-2021-id10534214.html>http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/RAM-1500_Classic-2021-id10534214.html</a>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

50,900 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

Contact Seller

50,900KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7FG7MS594386

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DTP4386
  • Mileage 50,900 KM

Vehicle Description

http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/RAM-1500_Classic-2021-id10534214.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

000km comprehensive
10 year/160
000km powertrain
call or send in inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee
$599 finance placement fee
and $395 prep fee (on Outlander PHEV's). Visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector
Port Coquitlam OR send in online inquiry for a quick response.

Buy From Home Available

604-464-XXXX

604-464-3330

