2022 Chevrolet Spark

55,774 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Spark

2LT CVT

2022 Chevrolet Spark

2LT CVT

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,774KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CF6SA8NC004364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,774 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2022 Chevrolet Spark