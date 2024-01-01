Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai KONA

53,458 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai KONA

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai KONA

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 11214515
  2. 11214515
  3. 11214515
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
53,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K6CAB2NU873219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,458 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2023 Buick Encore GX Essence for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Buick Encore GX Essence 19,205 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Blazer True North for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 Chevrolet Blazer True North 36,628 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali 20,366 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA