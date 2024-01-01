Menu
Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

26,606 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4ATUAAXNZ604923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 221793
  • Mileage 26,606 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse