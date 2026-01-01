$31,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Honda HR-V
2024 Honda HR-V
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
38,931KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H75RM109178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,931 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Ambient Lighting
Bucket front seats
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mobile hotspot internet access
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
Continuously variable transmission
5.436 Axle Ratio
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear side impact airbags
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Rear lip spoiler
Black rear bumper
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Rocker Panel Extensions
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Wheel Well Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Active noise cancellation
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Convenience
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Additional Features
Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
Black side window trim
1
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
CVT
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Capless fuel filler
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
4-wheel disk brakes
3 USB ports
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
10 Airbags
AM/FM audio system with 8 speakers
910 kgs (4
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
Mobile app access
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Internet radio capability
Selectable mode transmission
ice
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver and passenger side knee airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
Primary monitor touchscreen
Cruise control with stop and go
Smart device wireless mirroring
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob remote start
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
ECO feedback display gauge
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Driver and passenger one-touch up windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
36 month/unlimited
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Stainless steel single exhaust
Black front bumper rub strip
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Vinyl shifter boot
Standard glove box
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 total number of 1st row displays
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black rear bumper rub strip
Leather front seat upholstery
Leatherette front seatback upholstery
Leather rear seat upholstery
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Heated windshield wiper park
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
3 month satellite trial subscription
Audio system theft deterrent
Hands-on cruise control
Front wireless smart device charging
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
AM/FM/digital/satellite
Sport style pedals
First-row sliding and tilting glass moonroof with express open/close activation sunshade
6 beverage holders
Sliding front seat centre armrest
Gauge cluster display size: 7.00
Front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
4 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Low level warning for fuel and brake fluid
9 inch primary display
Leatherette instrument panel insert
Rear under seat tray
Additional console storage
P215/60HR17 AS BSW front and rear tires
211 Lbs) GVWR
2.0L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine
17" Grey Aluminum-Alloy Wheels
P215/60R17 96H All-Season Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Go Kia West
Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
Call Dealer
604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2024 Honda HR-V