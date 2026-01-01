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2024 Kia Seltos
2024 Kia Seltos
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
5,579KM
VIN KNDEUCAA0R7524725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,579 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Exterior
Roof Rails
Rear Window Defroster
17" Alloy Wheels
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Rear lip spoiler
Black rear bumper
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Coloured Bodyside Insert
Black Rear Window Trim
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
6.052 AXLE RATIO
Safety
Hill Descent Control
6 AIRBAGS
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary input jack
6 Speakers
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Convenience
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Additional Features
Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
1
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Electronic transfer case shift
CVT
YES
Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
Piano Black Console Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
2 USB ports
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
push-button
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
Sofino Leather Seat Trim
910 kgs (4
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Sun visor strip
Driver selectable steering effort
Front windshield solar coating
Rear seat cheque warning
Sequential shift control
ice
DRL preference setting
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Manual reclining rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Leatherette rear seat upholstery
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
Primary monitor touchscreen
Power cargo area access release
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob remote start
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Stainless steel single exhaust
Black front bumper rub strip
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Black grille with chrome accents
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 total number of 1st row displays
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
AM/FM/digital
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Metal-look rear bumper rub strip
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
Low level warning for fuel
Metal-look side window trim
8 inch primary display
Active blind spot system
External exit warning system
Leatherette front seat upholstery
Leatherette shifter boot
Metal-look front bumper insert
Gauge cluster display size: 4.20
First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Sliding front seat centre armrest
Intelligent Variable Transmission
LEV3-ULEV70 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 70 emissions
17 x 7-inch front and rear silver aluminum wheels
Heated front windshield jets
2.0L MPI DOHC 4-Cylinder with D-CVVT Engine
215/55R17 Tires
P215/55HR17 AS BSW front and rear tires
AM/FM 8" Display Audio
211 Lbs) GVWR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
Call Dealer
604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
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Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2024 Kia Seltos