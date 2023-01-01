Menu
Remote Entry; Come down and see if this will work for your needs! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements

2007 Saturn Ion

141,944 KM

Details Description Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
2007 Saturn Ion

Berline 4 portes, boîte manuelle, Ion.2 Base

2007 Saturn Ion

Berline 4 portes, boîte manuelle, Ion.2 Base

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

141,944KM
Used
VIN 1G8AZ55F87Z197178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SE4541A
  • Mileage 141,944 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Entry; Come down and see if this will work for your needs!

Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new


State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Saturn-Ion-2007-id10262758.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Power Locks and Windows
$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
Lots of Cargo Room in the Trunk
Seats Five
Economical Commuter with Manual Transmission
Stock # SE4541A Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Used 2007 Saturn Ion Berline 4 portes, boîte manuelle, Ion.2 Base for sale in Courtenay, BC
2007 Saturn Ion Berline 4 portes, boîte manuelle, Ion.2 Base 141,944 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-XXXX

250-334-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2007 Saturn Ion