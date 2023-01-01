$7,998+ tax & licensing
2007 Saturn Ion
Berline 4 portes, boîte manuelle, Ion.2 Base
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$7,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SE4541A
- Mileage 141,944 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Entry; Come down and see if this will work for your needs!
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles
Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements
http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Saturn-Ion-2007-id10262758.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
