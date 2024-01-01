Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

198,506 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 11322466
  2. 11322466
  3. 11322466
  4. 11322466
  5. 11322466
  6. 11322466
  7. 11322466
  8. 11322466
  9. 11322466
  10. 11322466
  11. 11322466
  12. 11322466
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
198,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EG8HKC88712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 198,506 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spring Honda

Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 7,465 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Urban for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2022 Hyundai Tucson Urban 25,713 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Pilot $313 BI-WEEKLY - $ NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, EXTENDED WARRANTY for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2021 Honda Pilot $313 BI-WEEKLY - $ NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, EXTENDED WARRANTY 80,022 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150