2022 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
18,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F20NH103276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,868 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
2022 Honda Civic