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2022 Lincoln Aviator

94,500 KM

Details Features

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Lincoln Aviator

Grand Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14088168

2022 Lincoln Aviator

Grand Touring

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

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Contact Seller

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
94,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMYJ8XY4NNL02369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

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250-489-4311

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$46,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2022 Lincoln Aviator