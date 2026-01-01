$46,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Lincoln Aviator
Grand Touring
2022 Lincoln Aviator
Grand Touring
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
94,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMYJ8XY4NNL02369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2022 Lincoln Aviator