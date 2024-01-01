Menu
2019 BMW X7 40i. M SPORT. 6 SEATS. Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 ONE OWNER! LOCAL VEHICLE! LOW KM! NO DEC! FULL SERVICE HISTORY! Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)

Location

RSpace Auto Group

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

778-922-2060

58,500KM
Used
VIN 5UXCW2C56K0E74005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW X7 40i. M SPORT. 6 SEATS. Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 ONE OWNER! LOCAL VEHICLE! LOW KM! NO DEC! FULL SERVICE HISTORY! Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 BMW X7