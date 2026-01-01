$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y59563
- Mileage 77,651 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the power and versatility of this exceptional 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT, now available at Fort Motors. This rugged yet refined pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its robust 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine, you'll command the road with confidence, whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply enjoying a smooth, powerful drive. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the traction and control you need in any Canadian weather condition, making it the perfect companion for all seasons.
Step inside the spacious cabin and discover a world of comfort and convenience. The Sport trim offers premium features designed to enhance your driving experience, from the heated steering wheel that banishes winter chill to the intuitive Driver Information Centre that keeps you connected. With only 77,651 kilometers on the odometer, this RAM 1500 SPORT is ready for many more miles of reliable service and exhilarating performance. Visit Fort Motors today and see why this truck is the smart choice for those who demand the best.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT:
- 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Engine with FuelSaver MDS: Unleash legendary HEMI power and torque, while the FuelSaver technology intelligently optimizes fuel efficiency when you don't need maximum output.
- 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any terrain or weather with confidence, thanks to the robust 4x4 capability that provides superior traction and control.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Say goodbye to cold hands on chilly mornings. This premium feature adds a touch of luxury and comfort to every drive.
- ParkView Back-Up Camera: Maneuver with ease and precision. The integrated back-up camera provides a clear view of what's behind you, making parking and hitching a breeze.
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot: Stay connected on the go. Turn your truck into a mobile hotspot, allowing you to stream, work, or entertain passengers wherever your journey takes you.
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