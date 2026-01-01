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<p>Experience the power and versatility of this exceptional 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT, now available at Fort Motors. This rugged yet refined pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its robust 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine, youll command the road with confidence, whether youre hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply enjoying a smooth, powerful drive. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the traction and control you need in any Canadian weather condition, making it the perfect companion for all seasons.</p> <p>Step inside the spacious cabin and discover a world of comfort and convenience. The Sport trim offers premium features designed to enhance your driving experience, from the heated steering wheel that banishes winter chill to the intuitive Driver Information Centre that keeps you connected. With only 77,651 kilometers on the odometer, this RAM 1500 SPORT is ready for many more miles of reliable service and exhilarating performance. Visit Fort Motors today and see why this truck is the smart choice for those who demand the best.</p> <p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT:</p> <ul> <li><strong>5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Engine with FuelSaver MDS:</strong> Unleash legendary HEMI power and torque, while the FuelSaver technology intelligently optimizes fuel efficiency when you dont need maximum output.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Conquer any terrain or weather with confidence, thanks to the robust 4x4 capability that provides superior traction and control.</li> <li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Say goodbye to cold hands on chilly mornings. This premium feature adds a touch of luxury and comfort to every drive.</li> <li><strong>ParkView Back-Up Camera:</strong> Maneuver with ease and precision. The integrated back-up camera provides a clear view of whats behind you, making parking and hitching a breeze.</li> <li><strong>4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot:</strong> Stay connected on the go. Turn your truck into a mobile hotspot, allowing you to stream, work, or entertain passengers wherever your journey takes you.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 RAM 1500

77,651 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14258762

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

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Contact Seller
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,651KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT6NN159563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y59563
  • Mileage 77,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the power and versatility of this exceptional 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT, now available at Fort Motors. This rugged yet refined pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its robust 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine, you'll command the road with confidence, whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply enjoying a smooth, powerful drive. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the traction and control you need in any Canadian weather condition, making it the perfect companion for all seasons.


Step inside the spacious cabin and discover a world of comfort and convenience. The Sport trim offers premium features designed to enhance your driving experience, from the heated steering wheel that banishes winter chill to the intuitive Driver Information Centre that keeps you connected. With only 77,651 kilometers on the odometer, this RAM 1500 SPORT is ready for many more miles of reliable service and exhilarating performance. Visit Fort Motors today and see why this truck is the smart choice for those who demand the best.


Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT:


  • 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Engine with FuelSaver MDS: Unleash legendary HEMI power and torque, while the FuelSaver technology intelligently optimizes fuel efficiency when you don't need maximum output.
  • 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any terrain or weather with confidence, thanks to the robust 4x4 capability that provides superior traction and control.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Say goodbye to cold hands on chilly mornings. This premium feature adds a touch of luxury and comfort to every drive.
  • ParkView Back-Up Camera: Maneuver with ease and precision. The integrated back-up camera provides a clear view of what's behind you, making parking and hitching a breeze.
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot: Stay connected on the go. Turn your truck into a mobile hotspot, allowing you to stream, work, or entertain passengers wherever your journey takes you.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Stainless steel exhaust
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Passive Tuned Mass Damper, HEMI Badge, 220 Amp Alternator
780.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
USB Mobile Projection
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Bucket Seats
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front seatback map pockets
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Illuminated Front Cupholder
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Chrome Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
For More Info, Call 888-539-7474
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Connectivity - US/Canada
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 RAM 1500