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<p>Get ready to conquer any adventure with this rugged and stylish 2023 Ford Bronco 4 Dr Advanced 4X4, now available at Fort Motors! This isnt just an SUV; its your ticket to freedom, built to handle everything from city streets to challenging off-road trails. With its iconic design and legendary Ford capability, this Bronco is ready to turn heads and deliver an exhilarating driving experience. Its equipped with a powerful 2.7L EcoBoost V6 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring you have the power and control you need, no matter where your journey takes you. This particular gem has 85,338 kilometers on the odometer, meaning its already broken in and eager for its next chapter with you.</p> <p>This 2023 Ford Bronco is packed with features designed for both capability and comfort. Imagine tackling tough terrain with the confidence of its advanced 4X4 system and off-road suspension, while the Bilstein Remote Reservoir Shock Absorbers provide superior damping. Inside, youll find a comfortable and connected cabin, featuring dual-zone automatic climate control and heated plaid cloth bucket seats to keep you cozy on any drive. Plus, with Ford Co-Pilot360 and a suite of advanced safety features, you can explore with peace of mind.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this Bronco sizzle:</p> <ul> <li><strong>2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine:</strong> Unleash exhilarating power and responsive performance for both on-road and off-road excitement.</li> <li><strong>4X4 Advanced Capability with Off-Road Suspension & Bilstein Shocks:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, from muddy trails to rocky paths, thanks to its robust 4-wheel drive system and specialized suspension.</li> <li><strong>Hard Top, White-Painted:</strong> Adds a striking visual element and provides a premium, durable enclosure for your adventures.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™:</strong> Drive with enhanced safety and awareness thanks to a suite of intelligent driver-assist technologies.</li> <li><strong>Heated Plaid Cloth Bucket Seats:</strong> Experience superior comfort and support, even on the coldest Canadian mornings, making every drive a pleasure.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Ford Bronco

85,338 KM

Details Description Features

$71,570

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Bronco

4 Dr Advanced 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
14336078

2023 Ford Bronco

4 Dr Advanced 4X4

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

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Contact Seller

$71,570

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
85,338KM
VIN 1FMEE4DP9PLA40605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Race Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any adventure with this rugged and stylish 2023 Ford Bronco 4 Dr Advanced 4X4, now available at Fort Motors! This isn't just an SUV; it's your ticket to freedom, built to handle everything from city streets to challenging off-road trails. With its iconic design and legendary Ford capability, this Bronco is ready to turn heads and deliver an exhilarating driving experience. It's equipped with a powerful 2.7L EcoBoost V6 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring you have the power and control you need, no matter where your journey takes you. This particular gem has 85,338 kilometers on the odometer, meaning it's already broken in and eager for its next chapter with you.


This 2023 Ford Bronco is packed with features designed for both capability and comfort. Imagine tackling tough terrain with the confidence of its advanced 4X4 system and off-road suspension, while the Bilstein Remote Reservoir Shock Absorbers provide superior damping. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and connected cabin, featuring dual-zone automatic climate control and heated plaid cloth bucket seats to keep you cozy on any drive. Plus, with Ford Co-Pilot360 and a suite of advanced safety features, you can explore with peace of mind.


Here are 5 features that truly make this Bronco sizzle:


  • 2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine: Unleash exhilarating power and responsive performance for both on-road and off-road excitement.
  • 4X4 Advanced Capability with Off-Road Suspension & Bilstein Shocks: Conquer any terrain with confidence, from muddy trails to rocky paths, thanks to its robust 4-wheel drive system and specialized suspension.
  • Hard Top, White-Painted: Adds a striking visual element and provides a premium, durable enclosure for your adventures.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360™: Drive with enhanced safety and awareness thanks to a suite of intelligent driver-assist technologies.
  • Heated Plaid Cloth Bucket Seats: Experience superior comfort and support, even on the coldest Canadian mornings, making every drive a pleasure.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

PQ
XV
662A
99P
44T
43Y
16B
53Q
63C
66C
693
91S
153

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Keyless Entry Keypad
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black fender flares
Coloured Grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" Unique White
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Paint w/Stripe
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Remote Start System
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Auxiliary Switches
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Connected Navigation -inc: 90-day trial of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance and 1 box search, Navigation services require SYNC4 and FordPass Connect, complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see Fo...
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: TBD
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
6 Skid Plates
4.7 Axle Ratio
483.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Bilstein Remote Reservoir Shock Absorbers

Additional Features

cargo area protector
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
RACE RED
10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
LED signature lighting
TOWING CAPABILITY
BLACK ONYX INTERIOR
2.7L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
.FRT ROW TOP PANEL STORAGE BAG
.LT315/70R17 M/T TIRES (35)
.MID PACKAGE
.DUAL-ZONE ELEC CLIMATE CNTRL
.FRONT ROW HEATED SEATS
.POWER OUTLET
.SYNC4 W/ENHNCD VOICE RECOG
.FORD CO-PILOT360
AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: pre-run accessory wires located in overhead console w/front map lights
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia), Optional in all other provinces/territories
KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed
CARGO AREA PROTECTOR -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed
CNCTD NAV (90-DAY TRIAL)
PLAID CLOTH NAVY PIER SEATS
.HERITAGE SERIES
.17 OXFORD WHT ALUM PNTD WHLS
HARD TOP, WHITE-PAINTED
.SOUND DEADENING HEADLINER
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: electronic stability control and electric brake boost, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/Anti-Lock Brake System
EQUIPMENT GROUP 662A MID PACKAGE
NAVY PIER, HEATED PLAID CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way manual driver and passenger
LED SIGNATURE LIGHTING -inc: LED taillamps, LED headlamps are enhanced w/LED signature lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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$71,570

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 Ford Bronco