$71,570+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco
4 Dr Advanced 4X4
2023 Ford Bronco
4 Dr Advanced 4X4
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$71,570
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Race Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,338 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any adventure with this rugged and stylish 2023 Ford Bronco 4 Dr Advanced 4X4, now available at Fort Motors! This isn't just an SUV; it's your ticket to freedom, built to handle everything from city streets to challenging off-road trails. With its iconic design and legendary Ford capability, this Bronco is ready to turn heads and deliver an exhilarating driving experience. It's equipped with a powerful 2.7L EcoBoost V6 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring you have the power and control you need, no matter where your journey takes you. This particular gem has 85,338 kilometers on the odometer, meaning it's already broken in and eager for its next chapter with you.
This 2023 Ford Bronco is packed with features designed for both capability and comfort. Imagine tackling tough terrain with the confidence of its advanced 4X4 system and off-road suspension, while the Bilstein Remote Reservoir Shock Absorbers provide superior damping. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and connected cabin, featuring dual-zone automatic climate control and heated plaid cloth bucket seats to keep you cozy on any drive. Plus, with Ford Co-Pilot360 and a suite of advanced safety features, you can explore with peace of mind.
Here are 5 features that truly make this Bronco sizzle:
- 2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine: Unleash exhilarating power and responsive performance for both on-road and off-road excitement.
- 4X4 Advanced Capability with Off-Road Suspension & Bilstein Shocks: Conquer any terrain with confidence, from muddy trails to rocky paths, thanks to its robust 4-wheel drive system and specialized suspension.
- Hard Top, White-Painted: Adds a striking visual element and provides a premium, durable enclosure for your adventures.
- Ford Co-Pilot360™: Drive with enhanced safety and awareness thanks to a suite of intelligent driver-assist technologies.
- Heated Plaid Cloth Bucket Seats: Experience superior comfort and support, even on the coldest Canadian mornings, making every drive a pleasure.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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