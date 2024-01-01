$19,980+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 DOUBLE CAB 4X4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8556-1
- Mileage 262,300 KM
Vehicle Description
One-owner 2006 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab 4x4 with a 4.0L V6 engine and a 5-speed automatic transmission. This well-maintained truck features air conditioning, a telescopic steering column, cruise control, keyless entry, a hitch, and a box liner. Comes with a matching canopy. Reliable, rugged, and ready for any adventure. Perfect for work or play
Vehicle Features
