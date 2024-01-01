Menu
Account
Sign In
One-owner 2006 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab 4x4 with a 4.0L V6 engine and a 5-speed automatic transmission. This well-maintained truck features air conditioning, a telescopic steering column, cruise control, keyless entry, a hitch, and a box liner. Comes with a matching canopy. Reliable, rugged, and ready for any adventure. Perfect for work or play

2006 Toyota Tacoma

262,300 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 DOUBLE CAB 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 DOUBLE CAB 4X4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 11306936
  2. 11306936
  3. 11306936
  4. 11306936
  5. 11306936
  6. 11306936
  7. 11306936
  8. 11306936
  9. 11306936
  10. 11306936
  11. 11306936
  12. 11306936
  13. 11306936
  14. 11306936
  15. 11306936
  16. 11306936
  17. 11306936
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
262,300KM
Used
VIN 5TEMU52NX6Z241049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8556-1
  • Mileage 262,300 KM

Vehicle Description

One-owner 2006 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab 4x4 with a 4.0L V6 engine and a 5-speed automatic transmission. This well-maintained truck features air conditioning, a telescopic steering column, cruise control, keyless entry, a hitch, and a box liner. Comes with a matching canopy. Reliable, rugged, and ready for any adventure. Perfect for work or play

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

Extra Keys
Vehicle Anti-Theft
4WD/AWD
Te

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel CREW CAB 4X4 for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel CREW CAB 4X4 178,604 KM $38,880 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 90,615 KM $39,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 3500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2016 RAM 3500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 79,833 KM $62,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Tacoma