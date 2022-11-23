Menu
2007 Chevrolet Aveo5

221,565 KM

Details Description Features

$5,880

+ tax & licensing
$5,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2007 Chevrolet Aveo5

2007 Chevrolet Aveo5

LT

2007 Chevrolet Aveo5

LT

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_AccidentFree

$5,880

+ taxes & licensing

221,565KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9349858
  Stock #: 8389-2
  VIN: KL1TG65677B764152

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 221,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Trade! This 2007 Chevrolet Aveo LT 4 Door Hatchback. Has A Fuel Efficient 1.6L, 4 Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Mirror's, Keyless Entry,Power Sliding Sunroof, Fog Lights, Alloys.This Would Make A Great Commuter Car And The Winter Tires Are Allready On. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
CD Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

