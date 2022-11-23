$5,880+ tax & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Aveo5
LT
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$5,880
- Stock #: 8389-2
- VIN: KL1TG65677B764152
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 221,565 KM
Fresh Trade! This 2007 Chevrolet Aveo LT 4 Door Hatchback. Has A Fuel Efficient 1.6L, 4 Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Mirror's, Keyless Entry,Power Sliding Sunroof, Fog Lights, Alloys.This Would Make A Great Commuter Car And The Winter Tires Are Allready On. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive.
