2017 Forest River FR3

54,125 KM

Details Description

$79,500

+ tax & licensing
$79,500

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2017 Forest River FR3

2017 Forest River FR3

28DS CLASS A

2017 Forest River FR3

28DS CLASS A

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_AccidentFree

$79,500

+ taxes & licensing

54,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9968696
  • Stock #: 8459
  • VIN: 1F65F5DY5G0A12322

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,125 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Forest River RR3 28DS is a spacious and versatile recreational vehicle (RV) designed to accommodate up to 9 people. It offers a comfortable sleeping arrangement with a rear king-size bed, an overhead front bunk, and additional sleeping options throughout the vehicle.Equipped with leveling jacks, this RV provides stability and convenience when parking or setting up camp. The inclusion of a backup camera enhances safety and ease while maneuvering the vehicle in reverse.A notable feature of the 2017 Forest River RR3 28DS is its 4000 Cummins Onan generator, which ensures a reliable and independent power supply while traveling or camping. This generator allows you to operate various electrical appliances and systems within the RV without the need for external power sources.
Built on a Ford chassis, this RV combines durability, performance, and a smooth driving experience. The Ford chassis provides a solid foundation for the vehicle, contributing to its overall stability and handling.Overall, the 2017 Forest River RR3 28DS is an excellent choice for a family or group of travelers seeking a spacious and well-equipped RV with sleeping accommodations for up to 9 people, convenient leveling jacks, a backup camera for safety, a powerful generator, and a reliable Ford chassis.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

