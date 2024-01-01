$18,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX50
LEATHER SEATS, LEATHER STEERLING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-285B
- Mileage 91,799 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Infiniti QX50 Base is a compact luxury crossover SUV that exudes style, performance, and comfort. The QX50 boasts a sleek and sophisticated design with a distinctive front grille featuring the iconic Infiniti emblem. Its aerodynamic profile is accentuated by flowing lines and sculpted curves, giving it a dynamic and elegant presence on the road. LED headlights and taillights not only enhance visibility but also add a touch of modernity to its appearance. Chrome accents and polished alloy wheels further elevate its upscale appeal.
Step inside the cabin, and you'll find a well-appointed interior crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail. Plush leather upholstery adorns the seats, providing both comfort and luxury. The driver-centric cockpit is ergonomically designed, putting essential controls within easy reach while ensuring a commanding view of the road. Ample legroom and headroom ensure a comfortable ride for both front and rear passengers. Advanced technology features include a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and a premium sound system, keeping you connected and entertained on every journey.
Under the hood, the QX50 is powered by a potent V6 engine, delivering robust performance and responsive acceleration. Its precise steering and agile handling make maneuvering through city streets or navigating winding roads a breeze. The available all-wheel-drive system enhances traction and stability, providing confidence-inspiring performance in various driving conditions. Despite its sporty demeanor, the QX50 maintains a smooth and composed ride, thanks to its finely tuned suspension system.
Infiniti prioritizes safety, and the QX50 comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features.
Standard safety technologies include a rearview camera, traction control, stability control, antilock brakes, and a suite of airbags to protect occupants in the event of a collision.
Overall, the 2015 Infiniti QX50 Base offers a compelling blend of style, performance, and luxury, making it an excellent choice for discerning drivers seeking a refined and capable crossover SUV.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
