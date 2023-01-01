Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali epitomizes the pinnacle of luxury and capability in the heavy-duty truck segment. This premium pickup truck boasts a robust engine lineup, impressive towing and hauling capacities, and a rugged construction tailored for demanding tasks. The Denali trim elevates the Sierra 3500HD with a distinctive grille, upscale exterior accents, and a lavish interior adorned with premium materials and state-of-the-art technology. From its refined ride quality to its comprehensive suite of advanced features, the 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali offers a harmonious blend of performance, comfort, and sophistication, setting a new benchmark for excellence in its class. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

106,018 KM

Details Description Features

$73,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$73,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT42YEY0JF212128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-994A
  • Mileage 106,018 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali epitomizes the pinnacle of luxury and capability in the heavy-duty truck segment. This premium pickup truck boasts a robust engine lineup, impressive towing and hauling capacities, and a rugged construction tailored for demanding tasks. The Denali trim elevates the Sierra 3500HD with a distinctive grille, upscale exterior accents, and a lavish interior adorned with premium materials and state-of-the-art technology. From its refined ride quality to its comprehensive suite of advanced features, the 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali offers a harmonious blend of performance, comfort, and sophistication, setting a new benchmark for excellence in its class.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum for sale in Kelowna, BC
2018 Ford F-350 Platinum 145,248 KM $65,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Buick Verano for sale in Kelowna, BC
2015 Buick Verano 144,086 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 20,780 KM $48,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$73,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 3500