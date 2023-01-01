$73,998+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$73,998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-994A
- Mileage 106,018 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali epitomizes the pinnacle of luxury and capability in the heavy-duty truck segment. This premium pickup truck boasts a robust engine lineup, impressive towing and hauling capacities, and a rugged construction tailored for demanding tasks. The Denali trim elevates the Sierra 3500HD with a distinctive grille, upscale exterior accents, and a lavish interior adorned with premium materials and state-of-the-art technology. From its refined ride quality to its comprehensive suite of advanced features, the 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali offers a harmonious blend of performance, comfort, and sophistication, setting a new benchmark for excellence in its class.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
