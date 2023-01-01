Menu
The 2020 Kia Sportage EX-S is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that combines modern design with advanced features. This model offers a sporty exterior with sleek lines and a distinctive front grille, giving it a dynamic and contemporary look. The EX-S trim level enhances the driving experience with a well-appointed interior featuring premium materials and comfortable seating. Equipped with advanced technology, it includes a user-friendly infotainment system, smartphone integration, and safety features such as forward collision warning and lane departure warning. Under the hood, the Sportage EX-S delivers a balanced performance, offering a smooth ride and efficient fuel economy. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, the 2020 Kia Sportage EX-S provides a blend of style, comfort, and functionality for drivers seeking a compact SUV with a touch of sophistication.

52,923 KM

52,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC8L7696080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-978A
  • Mileage 52,923 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Kia Sportage EX-S is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that combines modern design with advanced features. This model offers a sporty exterior with sleek lines and a distinctive front grille, giving it a dynamic and contemporary look. The EX-S trim level enhances the driving experience with a well-appointed interior featuring premium materials and comfortable seating. Equipped with advanced technology, it includes a user-friendly infotainment system, smartphone integration, and safety features such as forward collision warning and lane departure warning. Under the hood, the Sportage EX-S delivers a balanced performance, offering a smooth ride and efficient fuel economy. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, the 2020 Kia Sportage EX-S provides a blend of style, comfort, and functionality for drivers seeking a compact SUV with a touch of sophistication.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

