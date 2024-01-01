Menu
This 2013 BMW X5 xDrive35i comes in Alpine White, with Black Nevada Leather Interior. Equipped with Executive Edition, Panorama Sunroof, Rear View Camera With Top, Parking Distance Control, Electric Steering Column, Comfort Front Seats, HiFi Sound System and numerous other premium features. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

67,340KM
Used
VIN 5UXZV4C53D0E12119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black Nevada Lthr, Perf.
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,340 KM

Vehicle Description

