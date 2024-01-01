$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X1
xDrive28i
2016 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 114,527 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i comes in Sleek Black Sapphire Metallic, with Black Leatherette Interior. Equipped with Hi-Fi Harman/Kardon System, Performance Control, Lights Package, Front Lumbar Support, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Multifunction Steering Wheel and other premium features! This vehicle is BC Local, with No Reported Accidents or Claims!Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911