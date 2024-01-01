Menu
This 2016 Nissan Rogue A AWD comes in Sleek Magnetic Black Metallic with Black Cloth Interior. Equipped with a 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Active Trace Control, Active Ride Control, Vehicle Dynamic Control, Traction Control System and other premium features! This vehicle is BC Local!Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

149,062KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV4GC868326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # 16UBNB68326
  • Mileage 149,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

