$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
S AWD CVT
2016 Nissan Rogue
S AWD CVT
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # 16UBNB68326
- Mileage 149,062 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Nissan Rogue A AWD comes in Sleek Magnetic Black Metallic with Black Cloth Interior. Equipped with a 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Active Trace Control, Active Ride Control, Vehicle Dynamic Control, Traction Control System and other premium features! This vehicle is BC Local!Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911