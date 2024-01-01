$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Porsche Macan
Turbo
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Interior
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 32,799 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo comes in Carrera White Metallic, with Black Leather Interior. Highly optioned with Premium Package Plus, Panoramic Roof System, Sport Chrono Package, Power Seats (14 Way) with Memory Package, Lane Keep Assist, Front Seat Ventilation, Power Steering Plus and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is BC Local!This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
