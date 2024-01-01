Menu
This 2019 Jaguar E- Pace P300 comes in Fuji White with Black Leather Interior. Equipped with I Dynamic Driveline, Full Park Assist, Cruise Control, Branded Sound System, Dual Exhaust, Heated Steering Wheel, Ambient Lighting, Panoramic Roof and numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2019 Jaguar E-Type

53,374 KM

Details Description

$CALL

2019 Jaguar E-Type

P300 AWD R-Dynamic SE

2019 Jaguar E-Type

P300 AWD R-Dynamic SE

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,374KM
Used
VIN SADFL2GX1K1Z65368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 53,374 KM

Vehicle Description

$CALL

2019 Jaguar E-Type