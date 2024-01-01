$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
4MATIC SUV
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 128,286 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Mercedes Benz GLE450 comes in Sleek Iridium Silver Metallic with Black Artico Interior. Equipped with Premium Package, Technology Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Rear Seats, Climate Controlled Cup Holders and other premium features! honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
