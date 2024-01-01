$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche Cayenne
Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 19,194 KM
Vehicle Description
This spectacular 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in White with Black Leather Interior. Highly optioned vehicle with Adaptive Air Suspension including PASM, Power Seats (14 Way) with Comfort Memory, Bose Surround Sound System, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Surround View, Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass and numerous other premium features. This vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
