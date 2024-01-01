Menu
1,400 KM

Details Description

Turbo S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

VIN WP0AC2Y13NSA54282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dolomite Silver MET
  • Interior Colour Lthr Int in Black/Bordeaux Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This spectacular 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S comes in Dolomite Silver Metallic, with Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior. Highly optioned with Premium Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, Deviated Stitching Interior Package, Technology Package, Advanced 4 Zone Climate Control, PCCB and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

604-530-8911

