Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S comes in stunning Gentian Blue Metallic, with Black Leather interior. Highly optioned with Premium Package, Technology Package, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, Front Massage seats, Mobile Charger Connect, Storage Package and numerous other premium features. Pay GST only! It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2022 Porsche Taycan

15,849 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Porsche Taycan

Turbo S

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Porsche Taycan

Turbo S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 11256251
  2. 11256251
  3. 11256251
  4. 11256251
  5. 11256251
  6. 11256251
  7. 11256251
  8. 11256251
  9. 11256251
  10. 11256251
  11. 11256251
  12. 11256251
  13. 11256251
  14. 11256251
  15. 11256251
  16. 11256251
  17. 11256251
  18. 11256251
  19. 11256251
  20. 11256251
  21. 11256251
  22. 11256251
  23. 11256251
  24. 11256251
  25. 11256251
  26. 11256251
  27. 11256251
  28. 11256251
  29. 11256251
  30. 11256251
  31. 11256251
  32. 11256251
  33. 11256251
  34. 11256251
  35. 11256251
  36. 11256251
  37. 11256251
  38. 11256251
  39. 11256251
  40. 11256251
  41. 11256251
  42. 11256251
  43. 11256251
  44. 11256251
  45. 11256251
  46. 11256251
  47. 11256251
  48. 11256251
  49. 11256251
  50. 11256251
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
15,849KM
Used
VIN WP0AC2Y16NSA54387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gentian Blue MET
  • Interior Colour LTHR INT, SMOOTH-FINISHED LTHR, BLACK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,849 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S comes in stunning Gentian Blue Metallic, with Black Leather interior. Highly optioned with Premium Package, Technology Package, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, Front Massage seats, Mobile Charger Connect, Storage Package and numerous other premium features. Pay GST only! It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2022 Porsche 718 Spyder for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche 718 Spyder 7,875 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 BMW X5 4.8i for sale in Langley City, BC
2007 BMW X5 4.8i 132,873 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION 157,297 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2022 Porsche Taycan