2024 Porsche 718
Spyder RS Roadster
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Paint To Sam - Sport Classic Grey
- Interior Colour Black W/Arctic Grey, Leather Seat Trim W/Race-Tex
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 592 KM
Vehicle Description
Presenting the stunning 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS Roadster, adorned in elegant Sport Classic Grey. Inside the 718 Spyder the leather/Race-tex interior has a captivating Black hue accented by Arctic Grey Stitching. Including Brake Calipers finished in High Gloss black and Matte Black windshield frames. This model is generously equipped with the coveted Weissach Package, Front Axle Lift System, Chrono Package, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, Bose Surround Sound System, Front Trunk Lid in Exposed Fiber Package, and a numerous of other upscale features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Porsche Centre Langley
