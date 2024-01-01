$22,995+ tax & licensing
2002 Ford Thunderbird
Upgraded Interior *Hardtop, Leather, CD Changer*
2002 Ford Thunderbird
Upgraded Interior *Hardtop, Leather, CD Changer*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
69,488KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP60A12Y129370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torch Red
- Interior Colour Black / Red Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 69,488 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Autoworld
604-510-7227
2002 Ford Thunderbird