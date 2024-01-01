Menu
2002 Ford Thunderbird

69,488 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2002 Ford Thunderbird

Upgraded Interior *Hardtop, Leather, CD Changer*

2002 Ford Thunderbird

Upgraded Interior *Hardtop, Leather, CD Changer*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,488KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP60A12Y129370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torch Red
  • Interior Colour Black / Red Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 69,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2002 Ford Thunderbird