2005 Ford Focus

130,529 KM

$5,599

+ taxes & licensing
2005 Ford Focus

SES FINANCING AVAILABLE

13131002

2005 Ford Focus

SES FINANCING AVAILABLE

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,529KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FAFP37N15R100744

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # H0744
  Mileage 130,529 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

$5,599

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2005 Ford Focus