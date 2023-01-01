$33,995+ tax & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT Coupe *Auto, Nav, Polished Wheels*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10188825
- Stock #: RTPW001
- VIN: 1G1YY26U865111451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 87,574 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow... This 2006 Chevorlet Corvette 3LT Coupe is a must see. Set in Onyx Black on Jet Black Leather...
Factory Option List:
3LT - PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP AIR BAGS, FRONTAL & SIDE IMPACT, DRIVER & PASSENGER LUGGAGE SHADE & PARCEL NET 6-WAY POWER PASSENGER SEAT ADJUSTABLE SPORT BUCKET SEATS W/PERFORATED LEATHER INSERTS HEAD-UP DISPLAY UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE MEMORY PACKAGE AUTO DIMMING ISRV MIRROR W/COMPASS & DRIVER OSRV MIRROR HEATED SEATS RDS AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC IN DASH CD W/MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE PREMIUM 7 SPEAKER SYSTEM XM SATELLITE RADIO - SERVICE FEE EXTRA. 1ST 3 MONTHS INCL. (REPLACES STD/OPT/PKG RADIO) PWR TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL
AQ9 - ADJUSTABLE SPORT BUCKET SEATS WITH LEATHER TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES
CF7 - REMOVABLE ROOF PANEL
KA1 - HEATED SEATS
R9N - LEATHER SEAT TRIM
MX0 - 6 SPEED PADDLE SHIFT AUTO TRANS
N37 - STEERING: POWER TELESCOPING& MANUAL TILT STEERING COLUMN
NK4 - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL
LS2 - 6.0 LITER SFI V8 - 400 HP
MYC - 6 SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
U3U - AM/FM CD WITH DVD NAVIGATION, INCLUDES TWO FREE MAP UPDATES
UV6 - HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
