2006 Chevrolet Corvette

87,574 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT Coupe *Auto, Nav, Polished Wheels*

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT Coupe *Auto, Nav, Polished Wheels*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,574KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10188825
  • Stock #: RTPW001
  • VIN: 1G1YY26U865111451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 87,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow... This 2006 Chevorlet Corvette 3LT Coupe is a must see. Set in Onyx Black on Jet Black Leather...

 

Factory Option List:

3LT - PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP AIR BAGS, FRONTAL & SIDE IMPACT, DRIVER & PASSENGER LUGGAGE SHADE & PARCEL NET 6-WAY POWER PASSENGER SEAT ADJUSTABLE SPORT BUCKET SEATS W/PERFORATED LEATHER INSERTS HEAD-UP DISPLAY UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE MEMORY PACKAGE AUTO DIMMING ISRV MIRROR W/COMPASS & DRIVER OSRV MIRROR HEATED SEATS RDS AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC IN DASH CD W/MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE PREMIUM 7 SPEAKER SYSTEM XM SATELLITE RADIO - SERVICE FEE EXTRA. 1ST 3 MONTHS INCL. (REPLACES STD/OPT/PKG RADIO) PWR TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL

 

AQ9 - ADJUSTABLE SPORT BUCKET SEATS WITH LEATHER TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES

CF7 - REMOVABLE ROOF PANEL

KA1 - HEATED SEATS

R9N - LEATHER SEAT TRIM

MX0 - 6 SPEED PADDLE SHIFT AUTO TRANS          

N37 - STEERING: POWER TELESCOPING& MANUAL TILT STEERING COLUMN

NK4 - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL

LS2 - 6.0 LITER SFI V8 - 400 HP

MYC - 6 SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION

U3U - AM/FM CD WITH DVD NAVIGATION, INCLUDES TWO FREE MAP UPDATES

UV6 - HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 VSA Dealer # 31259

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Targa Roof

