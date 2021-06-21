+ taxes & licensing
1-778-385-0572
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Take command of the road in the 2007 Acura MDX!
This is a superior vehicle with GREAT price affordability!
FOR YOUR SAFETY WE WORK BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY!!! PLEASE CALL 778-385-0572 TO MAKE AN APPOINMENT!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6