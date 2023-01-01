2008 Ford Escape

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 6 , 5 0 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10185015

10185015 Stock #: 26256

26256 VIN: 1FMCU03108KB74409

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 176,505 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry CUP HOLDERS Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Exterior Interval wipers Trim Cloth Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.