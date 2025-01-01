$7,599+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Hyundai Elantra
FINANCING AVAILABLE
2009 Hyundai Elantra
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,599
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,323KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDU45D39U785804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,323 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2016 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 140,646 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 142,592 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition FINANCING AVAILABLE 158,204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$7,599
+ taxes & licensing>
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2009 Hyundai Elantra