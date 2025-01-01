Menu
2009 Hyundai Elantra

159,323 KM

Details Features

$7,599

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Hyundai Elantra

FINANCING AVAILABLE

13114070

2009 Hyundai Elantra

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,323KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDU45D39U785804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,323 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

$7,599

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2009 Hyundai Elantra