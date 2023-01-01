$20,888+ tax & licensing
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon 4WD LOCKING DIFF A/C HARD-TOP BFG TIRES
Location
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
211,966KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10031925
- Stock #: 14586
- VIN: 1J4BA6H10AL146995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Charcoal Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,966 KM
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4