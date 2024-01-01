$34,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Ford F-350
Lariat FX4 LB 4WD DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI CAMRA CANOPY
2011 Ford F-350
Lariat FX4 LB 4WD DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI CAMRA CANOPY
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
312,122KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT8W3BT6BEA18213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15012
- Mileage 312,122 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
2020 Ford F-550 XLT 4WD LWB DRW DIESEL FLAT DECK GOOSE HITCH 47KM 47,411 KM $75,888 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 3500 Limited MEGA-CAB DRW HO DIESEL AISIN NAVI SUNROOF 138,916 KM $79,888 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-350 Limited 4WD FX4 DIESEL NAVI SUNROOF 360CAM MASSAGE 194,810 KM $73,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Norman Motor Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2011 Ford F-350