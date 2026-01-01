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2013 Ford Escape

123,537 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Ford Escape

Financing Available

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14443675.823338439?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32112

2013 Ford Escape

Financing Available

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
123,537KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G9XDUA31286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,537 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

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604-593-XXXX

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604-593-5191

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H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2013 Ford Escape