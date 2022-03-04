$29,850+ tax & licensing
$29,850
+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8654857
- Stock #: R8112
- VIN: 3GTU2VEC3EG288112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572
Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
