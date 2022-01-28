Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

89,875 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover Range Rover

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

SC Autobiography

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

SC Autobiography

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8164285
  • Stock #: RT1152
  • VIN: SALGV2EF0EA140004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour BROGUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this Accident Free 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Santorini Black Metallic with 89875km! This top of the line Range Rover is packed with tons of features like Merdian Sound System and 18-way power seats!

The 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography includes, 4-zone auto climate control, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, entertainment system with remote control, engine block heater, navigation system, 28 speakers, power door locks, power windows, rear air conditioning, keyless entry, CD player, Satelite radio, subwoofer, heated windsheild, LED taillights, chrome exhaust tips, daytime running lights, 3 bar diamond mesh front girlle, heated mirrors, privacy glass, sunroof, seat memory, front bucket/heated seats, heated rear seats, anti-lock brakes and much more!

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

No accidents.

GPS system.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoworld

2014 Land Rover Rang...
 89,875 KM
$56,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 36,698 KM
$111,995 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 4 Series 43...
 25,083 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoworld

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory