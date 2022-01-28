$56,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Land Rover Range Rover
SC Autobiography
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8164285
- Stock #: RT1152
- VIN: SALGV2EF0EA140004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour BROGUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this Accident Free 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Santorini Black Metallic with 89875km! This top of the line Range Rover is packed with tons of features like Merdian Sound System and 18-way power seats!
The 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography includes, 4-zone auto climate control, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, entertainment system with remote control, engine block heater, navigation system, 28 speakers, power door locks, power windows, rear air conditioning, keyless entry, CD player, Satelite radio, subwoofer, heated windsheild, LED taillights, chrome exhaust tips, daytime running lights, 3 bar diamond mesh front girlle, heated mirrors, privacy glass, sunroof, seat memory, front bucket/heated seats, heated rear seats, anti-lock brakes and much more!
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
No accidents.
GPS system.
Vehicle Features
