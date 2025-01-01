Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Subaru Forester

194,457 KM

Details Features

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Subaru Forester

i Limited FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
13111115

2014 Subaru Forester

i Limited FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,457KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJCHC6EH420345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,457 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-1 FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2010 GMC Terrain SLT-1 FINANCING AVAILABLE 151,230 KM $8,599 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Honda Civic Si-G FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2003 Honda Civic Si-G FINANCING AVAILABLE 141,123 KM $6,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chrysler 300 300S FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Chrysler 300 300S FINANCING AVAILABLE 161,743 KM $15,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2014 Subaru Forester