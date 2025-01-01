2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<span style=font-family: "Bitstream Vera Serif", "Times New Roman", serif;>BEAUTIFUL SILVERADO 1500 CREW CAB 4X4 WITH THE 5.5 FOOT BOX. THIS ONE HAS AN AMAZING HEAVY DUTY CUSTOM RACK ON IT. PERFECT FOR YOUR KAYAK'S AND CANOE'S AND EVEN A LADDER OR TWO. SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, NO ISSUES. THE BRAKES ARE NEARLY NEW AND THERE IS TONS OF LIFE LEFT ON THE TIRES. IT NEEDS NOTHING!</span><br /><br />CALL OR TEXT KARL @ 6-0-4-2-5-0-8-6-4-6 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.<br /><br />2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.<br /><br />We are a family owned and operated business for 40 years. Since 1983 we have been committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future. Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.<br /><br />                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!<br /><br />ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:<br /><br />-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                                                                                      FINANCE COMPANIES.<br />-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.<br />-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.<br />-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.<br />-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.<br />-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.<br />-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.<br />-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.<br />-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.<br />-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 8 YEARS IN A ROW<br />-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA.<br />-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.<br />-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.<br /> This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

185,887 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

BLOWOUT SAEL LT CREW CAB 4X4 W/RACK! INSPECTED & WRNTY!

Watch This Vehicle
13195607

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

BLOWOUT SAEL LT CREW CAB 4X4 W/RACK! INSPECTED & WRNTY!

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

  1. 13195607
  2. 13195607
  3. 13195607
  4. 13195607
  5. 13195607
  6. 13195607
  7. 13195607
  8. 13195607
  9. 13195607
  10. 13195607
  11. 13195607
  12. 13195607
  13. 13195607
  14. 13195607
  15. 13195607
  16. 13195607
  17. 13195607
  18. 13195607
  19. 13195607
  20. 13195607
  21. 13195607
  22. 13195607
  23. 13195607
  24. 13195607
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,887KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKRECXFG510086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 28061
  • Mileage 185,887 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL SILVERADO 1500 CREW CAB 4X4 WITH THE 5.5 FOOT BOX. THIS ONE HAS AN AMAZING HEAVY DUTY CUSTOM RACK ON IT. PERFECT FOR YOUR KAYAK'S AND CANOE'S AND EVEN A LADDER OR TWO. SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, NO ISSUES. THE BRAKES ARE NEARLY NEW AND THERE IS TONS OF LIFE LEFT ON THE TIRES. IT NEEDS NOTHING!

CALL OR TEXT KARL @ 6-0-4-2-5-0-8-6-4-6 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business for 40 years. Since 1983 we have been committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future. Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                                                                                      FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 8 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SK Automarket

Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 BLOW OUT SALE EXT CAB CANOPY BLUETOOTH INSPECTED & WRNTY! for sale in Langley, BC
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 BLOW OUT SALE EXT CAB CANOPY BLUETOOTH INSPECTED & WRNTY! 110,970 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW X3 ***BLOW OUT 2025 SALE*** GREAT FINANCING, FULLY INSPECTED & FREE WARRANTY!!! for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 BMW X3 ***BLOW OUT 2025 SALE*** GREAT FINANCING, FULLY INSPECTED & FREE WARRANTY!!! 122,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee ***BLOW OUT 2025 SALE*** GREAT FINANCING, FULLY INSPECTED & FREE WARRANTY!!!LIMITED 4WD LOADED, GREAT FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED! for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee ***BLOW OUT 2025 SALE*** GREAT FINANCING, FULLY INSPECTED & FREE WARRANTY!!!LIMITED 4WD LOADED, GREAT FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED! 64,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email SK Automarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SK Automarket

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-1310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

SK Automarket

604-533-1310

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500