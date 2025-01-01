$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
BLOWOUT SAEL LT CREW CAB 4X4 W/RACK! INSPECTED & WRNTY!
Location
SK Automarket
19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1
604-533-1310
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,887KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKRECXFG510086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 28061
- Mileage 185,887 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFUL SILVERADO 1500 CREW CAB 4X4 WITH THE 5.5 FOOT BOX. THIS ONE HAS AN AMAZING HEAVY DUTY CUSTOM RACK ON IT. PERFECT FOR YOUR KAYAK'S AND CANOE'S AND EVEN A LADDER OR TWO. SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, NO ISSUES. THE BRAKES ARE NEARLY NEW AND THERE IS TONS OF LIFE LEFT ON THE TIRES. IT NEEDS NOTHING!
CALL OR TEXT KARL @ 6-0-4-2-5-0-8-6-4-6 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.
We are a family owned and operated business for 40 years. Since 1983 we have been committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future. Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!
ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 8 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
